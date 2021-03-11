BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $5.28 Million Stake in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned 0.27% of Cubic worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cubic by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $315,536,000 after purchasing an additional 54,615 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cubic during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,255,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cubic by 870.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,325,000 after purchasing an additional 976,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cubic by 1,046.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,694,000 after purchasing an additional 686,898 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cubic by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period.

Get Cubic alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cubic from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cubic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.36.

CUB stock opened at $69.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -532.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cubic Co. has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $70.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.11.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.22 million. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cubic Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.13%.

Cubic Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.