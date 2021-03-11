BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Increases Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter worth about $689,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $146.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.87 and a 200 day moving average of $136.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $153.81.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.79.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

