BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Reduces Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned approximately 0.18% of Sensient Technologies worth $5,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,765,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $351,559,000 after acquiring an additional 173,068 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,114,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1,860.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 743,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,830,000 after purchasing an additional 705,341 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 22.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 596,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,430,000 after purchasing an additional 108,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $17,577,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of SXT opened at $78.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.25. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $38.24 and a 1 year high of $80.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $33.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.70%.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Elaine R. Wedral sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $225,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.