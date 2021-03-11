BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 1,647 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at about $194,874,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,324,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,322,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1,282.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 522,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,165,000 after purchasing an additional 484,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 41.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,755,000 after purchasing an additional 458,790 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.31.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LLY opened at $208.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.29. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $117.06 and a twelve month high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

