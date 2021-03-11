BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 1,769 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 80.8% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,775 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,534 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,152 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,293 shares of company stock worth $10,437,941. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $352.00 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $367.95. The firm has a market cap of $332.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

