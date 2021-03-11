BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 5,824 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,824 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after buying an additional 3,666,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,879,000 after buying an additional 1,628,117 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,766 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,642,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,752,000 after purchasing an additional 794,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,483 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T stock opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $213.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.81. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $36.15.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

