BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 805 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Stephens downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $174.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $181.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.83.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

