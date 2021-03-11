BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Trims Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,581 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 10,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $253.69 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $305.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $253.29 and a 200-day moving average of $259.61. The firm has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays upgraded FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.64.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

