BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Trims Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,502 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,506,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,118,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,969 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,192,540,000 after acquiring an additional 65,865,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,190,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602,725 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,859,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $970,480,000 after acquiring an additional 632,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its holdings in General Electric by 12.6% in the third quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $234,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215,596 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric stock opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $14.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.37.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. DZ Bank raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.21.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

