BSQUARE (BSQR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BSQR opened at $4.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.11. BSQUARE has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $11.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $56.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.53.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers B2IQ Imaging and Recovery Tool, a turnkey utility for managing the operating system image of a Windows-based device; and B2IQ Field Upgrade Tool, a streamlined utility for remote and cloud-based upgrades of Windows original equipment manufacturers (OEM) appliances and devices.

