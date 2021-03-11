BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Equities researchers at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CLSK has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on CleanSpark from $24.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

CLSK traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,509,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,902. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.13. The company has a market cap of $652.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.79 and a beta of 5.37. CleanSpark has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $42.60.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 148.79% and a negative net margin of 232.79%. Analysts anticipate that CleanSpark will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.