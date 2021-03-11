BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL)

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.
Seelos Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.04. 3,393,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,555,758. Seelos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51.
About Seelos Therapeutics
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).
