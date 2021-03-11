BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL)

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

Seelos Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.04. 3,393,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,555,758. Seelos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

Featured Article: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.