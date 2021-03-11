BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.20% from the stock’s previous close.

BTRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on BTRS in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on BTRS in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on BTRS in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on BTRS in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Get BTRS alerts:

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10. BTRS has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $19.76.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.