Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Short Interest Update

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 771,400 shares, a decline of 75.5% from the February 11th total of 3,152,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 514.3 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Budweiser Brewing Company APAC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of BDWBF opened at $3.02 on Thursday. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.25.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, sells, and exports beer primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and other Asia Pacific regions. It offers a portfolio of approximately 50 beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

