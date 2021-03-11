Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.31 million. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL traded up $10.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.19. 151,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,957,187. Bumble has a 1 year low of $57.53 and a 1 year high of $84.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bumble from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bumble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.70.

In other Bumble news, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham bought 6,535 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.23 per share, with a total value of $498,163.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $1,018,488,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

