Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Given New $320.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $279.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.07% from the stock’s current price.

BURL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.63.

BURL stock opened at $293.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.30 and its 200-day moving average is $232.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.84 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $308.88.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $627,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $162,643,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1,491.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 610,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 572,059 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,464,000. Finally, Third Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,670,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,170,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

