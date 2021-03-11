Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Increased to $310.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Cowen from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BURL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.63.

Shares of BURL opened at $293.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of -112.84 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $308.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.39.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 72.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

