Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Increased to $310.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Cowen from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.67% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BURL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.63.
Shares of BURL opened at $293.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of -112.84 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $308.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.39.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 72.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
