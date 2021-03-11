Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $355.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $310.00 to $355.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.00% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.63.
Shares of BURL opened at $293.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $308.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.84 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $261.30 and a 200 day moving average of $232.39.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,094,000 after buying an additional 28,875 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $529,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $1,896,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,643,000.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
