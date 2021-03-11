Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $355.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $310.00 to $355.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.00% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.63.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of BURL opened at $293.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $308.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.84 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $261.30 and a 200 day moving average of $232.39.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,094,000 after buying an additional 28,875 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $529,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $1,896,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,643,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.