Burney Co. Acquires 13,880 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Burney Co. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,880 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $10,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

SPYV stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.45. 92,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,629,759. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.11.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

