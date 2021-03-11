Burney Co. Acquires 7,517 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,702 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned 0.29% of Canadian Solar worth $8,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the third quarter worth $620,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 28.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the third quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the third quarter worth $289,000. 41.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. CICC Research upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.84. 24,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,408. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. Canadian Solar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

