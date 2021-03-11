Burney Co. Boosts Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Burney Co. raised its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,678 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial makes up approximately 0.7% of Burney Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Burney Co. owned 0.09% of Ally Financial worth $12,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.35.

Shares of ALLY stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $43.61. 71,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,464,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $45.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average is $32.36.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

