Burney Co. Boosts Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,987 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Workday were worth $9,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDAY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.30.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $15.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.95. 45,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190,145. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.49 and a 200 day moving average of $229.39.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.25, for a total transaction of $17,423,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total value of $50,007,034.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,592 shares of company stock worth $74,186,321 in the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

