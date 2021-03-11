Burney Co. Buys 1,671 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Burney Co. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $9,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GD. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.07.

General Dynamics stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.00. 7,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $175.27. The company has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.98.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

