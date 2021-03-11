Burney Co. Buys 21,573 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,573 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned about 0.32% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $9,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 61,140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.88. 5,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,113. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.04. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $85.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.80 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gary Charles Robb sold 112,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $3,163,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,166.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $101,252.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,045,103 in the last three months. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

