Burney Co. Buys 4,092 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $10,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Zillow Group by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $746,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,101,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

ZG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on Zillow Group from $134.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Zillow Group from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Zillow Group from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

Shares of ZG traded up $14.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.70. 6,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,867. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.87. The company has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.