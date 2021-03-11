Burney Co. Buys 75,351 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,351 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned about 0.15% of Berry Global Group worth $11,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Berry Global Group by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on BERY shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $59.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,697. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.85. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $61.00.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.