Burney Co. Has $12.39 Million Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Burney Co. lowered its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,855 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,922 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned 0.39% of M.D.C. worth $12,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 60,931 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after acquiring an additional 14,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDC traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.54 and a fifty-two week high of $58.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.46. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3429 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.78%.

Several research firms recently commented on MDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America cut M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

In other M.D.C. news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $63,287.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $137,220.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 4,200 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $236,082.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,199,367. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

