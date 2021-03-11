Burney Co. Has $13.07 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Burney Co. cut its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 0.7% of Burney Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Burney Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $13,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,059,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded up $5.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,214. The stock has a market cap of $168.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.79.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Accenture to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.81.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total value of $441,307.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,783,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

