Burney Co. Has $21.98 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,987 shares during the period. MetLife comprises 1.2% of Burney Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Burney Co. owned about 0.05% of MetLife worth $21,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MET stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,104,732. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $62.05. The stock has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.46.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

