Burney Co. Has $28.81 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Burney Co. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.6% of Burney Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Burney Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.0% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.1% during the third quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 5,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $49.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,056.70. 30,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,762. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,997.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,738.51. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,059.56.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

