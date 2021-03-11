Burney Co. Has $9.03 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 677.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114,802 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $9,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,409,146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,109,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,890,000 after purchasing an additional 392,150 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $827,361,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,540,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,814,000 after purchasing an additional 330,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,270,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,293,000 after purchasing an additional 392,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.89. The company had a trading volume of 338,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,219,750. The company has a market capitalization of $146.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $83.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.71.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

