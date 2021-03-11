Burney Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Burney Co. trimmed its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.05% of AmerisourceBergen worth $10,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 532.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1,302.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $609,163.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,249.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,922 shares of company stock worth $9,951,493. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.10.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $2.67 on Tuesday, hitting $110.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,871. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $112.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.09.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

