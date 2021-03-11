Burney Co. Purchases 11,232 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Burney Co. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned about 0.42% of Kontoor Brands worth $9,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,379,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,299,000 after purchasing an additional 299,525 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 658,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,925,000 after acquiring an additional 20,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 225.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 27,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

KTB stock traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $48.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,543. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $51.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.99.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The company had revenue of $660.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

