Burney Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 153.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,250 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned 0.36% of Sleep Number worth $8,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

SNBR stock traded up $4.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. Sleep Number Co. has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $151.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.54.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $567.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.55 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $148,603.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 10,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total value of $1,303,134.00. Insiders have sold a total of 29,424 shares of company stock worth $3,449,188 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

