Burney Co. Raises Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Burney Co. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,330 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Tyson Foods worth $12,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $167,521,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,656,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,644,000 after acquiring an additional 993,113 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,771,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,151,000 after acquiring an additional 711,932 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 12,881.6% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 586,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,769,000 after acquiring an additional 581,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,901,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.67.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $72.67. The stock had a trading volume of 29,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,744. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.