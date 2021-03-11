Burney Co. Reduces Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Burney Co. decreased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,123 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned 0.25% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $7,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. FMR LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 35,522 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 233.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 9,167 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 8,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $564,800.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,523.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 5,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $411,195.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,486.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,076 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,503 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

AMN traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,392. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $89.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. On average, analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

