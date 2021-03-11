Burney Co. Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,693 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 79,471 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $2.45 on Tuesday, hitting $62.30. 892,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,902,934. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $65.11. The company has a market cap of $253.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.