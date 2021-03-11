Burney Co. Sells 2,305 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Burney Co. lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

MA traded up $6.65 on Tuesday, reaching $377.98. 63,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,627,049. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $382.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.81. The company has a market cap of $375.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.55, for a total transaction of $19,478,778.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,909,568,085.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.50.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

