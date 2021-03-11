Burney Co. Sells 4,212 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Burney Co. lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,212 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for 1.0% of Burney Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Burney Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $18,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in Lam Research by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,507,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,134,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Lam Research by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Lam Research by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $36.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $538.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,596. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $603.60. The company has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $551.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $441.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.00.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,423 shares of company stock valued at $16,904,207 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

