Burney Co. Sells 455 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Burney Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in Booking by 63.6% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $9.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,378.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,825. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,163.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,986.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,450.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $23.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,169.55.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

