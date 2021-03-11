Burney Co. Sells 7,238 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Burney Co. lessened its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,238 shares during the period. Eastman Chemical makes up about 0.8% of Burney Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Burney Co. owned 0.11% of Eastman Chemical worth $14,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.91. 5,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,448. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.40. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $118.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In other news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $3,963,726.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

