Burney Co. Trims Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Burney Co. trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $11,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after buying an additional 13,739 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,454,000 after purchasing an additional 58,220 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $1,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.31.

NYSE LLY traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $209.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,511,154. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.29. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $117.06 and a 52 week high of $218.00. The stock has a market cap of $200.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.29%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

