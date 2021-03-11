Bytecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $82.43 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 11th. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $82.43 million and approximately $82,465.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.61 or 0.00382114 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000077 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

