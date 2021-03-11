Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Upgraded by Truist Securities to Buy

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2,100.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CABO. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cable One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,973.50.

Shares of Cable One stock traded down $10.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,818.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,086. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,997.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,957.99. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $1,031.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total transaction of $56,983.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,769. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Permit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

