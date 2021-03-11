Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Position Decreased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,662,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 83,997 shares during the period. Cabot makes up 1.1% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 4.70% of Cabot worth $119,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cabot by 3.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,701,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,325,000 after buying an additional 89,850 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,389,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,230,000 after buying an additional 300,346 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 655,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Cabot by 1,353.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 557,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,075,000 after buying an additional 518,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Cabot by 2.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 373,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,457,000 after buying an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

CBT traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.28. 772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,064. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cabot Co. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $53.13.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Recommended Story: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.