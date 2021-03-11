CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Shares Up 5.2%

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) shot up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $242.63 and last traded at $236.71. 537,483 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 217,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.99.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CACI. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.08.

Get CACI International alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.61. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.68, for a total transaction of $49,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,016.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford bought 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.29 per share, with a total value of $498,884.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,760 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,320.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 542.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CACI International by 24.6% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the third quarter worth about $73,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CACI International (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.