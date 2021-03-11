Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Cactus in a research report issued on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cactus’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WHD. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.93.

NYSE WHD opened at $33.46 on Thursday. Cactus has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $39.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 7.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 2.35.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.88 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cactus by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,311,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,475,000 after buying an additional 579,745 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cactus by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,759,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,001,000 after buying an additional 387,781 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cactus by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,550,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,483,000 after buying an additional 673,241 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cactus by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,175,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,712,000 after buying an additional 480,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cactus by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,309,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,140,000 after buying an additional 60,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $330,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,843.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $1,343,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,461.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

