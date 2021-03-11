Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.86.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CADE. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,564.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $24,027,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 11,433 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,813,000. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $22.94.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

