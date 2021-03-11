CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,832 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of CAE worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the first quarter worth approximately $449,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in CAE during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in CAE by 44.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 44,490 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in CAE by 51.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 78,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in CAE by 1.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 183,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CAE alerts:

NYSE CAE traded down $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,194. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 169.90, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.63. CAE Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $31.17.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $832.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. CAE’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.