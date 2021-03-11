CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Shares Up 5.2%

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.74 and last traded at $48.73. 224,612 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 230,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.30.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of CAI International from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get CAI International alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.94 and its 200 day moving average is $31.44. The company has a market cap of $842.30 million, a P/E ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 1.74.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.63. CAI International had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $81.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.32 million. Analysts anticipate that CAI International, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from CAI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in CAI International by 768.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in CAI International by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CAI International by 550.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CAI International by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CAI International during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAI International Company Profile (NYSE:CAI)

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.